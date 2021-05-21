Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,501,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,435,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000.

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,592. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

