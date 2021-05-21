Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Invitae comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,635. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,869. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

