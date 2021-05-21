ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,567 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.