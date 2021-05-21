VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Position Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

