Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,641. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.