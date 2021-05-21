Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,078 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

