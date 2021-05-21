Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $853,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBN. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $113.53 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.