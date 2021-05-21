Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.55. 12,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

