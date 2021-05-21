Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

