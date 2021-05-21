Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 407,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.