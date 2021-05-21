Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

