Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

WMT opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

