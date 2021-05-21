Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 587,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 168,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,051.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

