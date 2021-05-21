Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,312 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

