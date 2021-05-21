Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,965. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

