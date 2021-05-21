Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,325. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

