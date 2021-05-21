Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,900. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

