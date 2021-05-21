Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,885. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.