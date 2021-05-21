Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $123.65

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.65, but opened at $128.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $124.38, with a volume of 165 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $765.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

