Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $123.65

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.65, but opened at $128.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $124.38, with a volume of 165 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $765.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
