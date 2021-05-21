Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,968. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

