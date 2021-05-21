Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.54. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands.

IKNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at $11,861,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $11,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $45,190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

