DSLA Protocol Trading Down 34.5% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $54.91 million and $1.21 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.31 or 0.09251262 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

