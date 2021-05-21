Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 160,747 shares.The stock last traded at $22.35 and had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

