Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.79. Immunovant shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $16,040,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

