LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.53. 52,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,525,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,750 shares of company stock worth $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares worth $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

