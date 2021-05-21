WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $357.32 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $357.32 million and $50.68 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00388957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00926284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029838 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

