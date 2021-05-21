Effect.AI (EFX) Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $50,942.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00257646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

