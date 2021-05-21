Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,811 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up about 1.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,496. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

