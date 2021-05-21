Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$12.91

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.77.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.