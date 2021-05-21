Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BG traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,354. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

