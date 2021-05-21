Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.