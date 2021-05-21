Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $4.29

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 498,292 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 105,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,108,021. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

