The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Gap by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 96,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,300. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

