MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

