Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,694. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

