Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 24,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.