Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 58,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

