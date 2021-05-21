Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $$12.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

