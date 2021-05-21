Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

