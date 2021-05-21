950 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $587.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.16.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.