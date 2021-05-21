Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

