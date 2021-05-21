4,325 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

