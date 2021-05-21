O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 928 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.