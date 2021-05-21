Todd Foley Sells 4,387 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

