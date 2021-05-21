Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

