Morgan Stanley Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $345.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.90 on Monday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

