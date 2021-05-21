Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $340,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

