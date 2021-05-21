Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $375,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.