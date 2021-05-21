14,550 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter.

NIO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

