Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 43 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $465.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.06 and its 200 day moving average is $474.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

